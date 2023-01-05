News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Three arrested after ‘large quantities of drugs and substantial amount of cash’ seized during raid at Fleetwood property

Three people were arrested after drugs and cash were seized during a raid at an address in Fleetwood.

By Sean Gleaves
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 5th Jan 2023, 7:21pm

Police executed a warrant under Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act at an address in Hawthorn Avenue on Thursday (January 5).

Large quantities of drugs and a substantial amount of cash was seized from the property when officers entered.

Hide Ad

Officers also found property which they believed was “purchased with the proceeds of crime”.

Three people were arrested following a drugs raid in Hawthorn Avenue, Fleetwood (Credit: Google)
Most Popular
Read More
Police helicopter hunts down man accused of stealing waste from council skips

“This has been seized and officers will apply to the court for such property to be forfeited,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

Hide Ad

Three people were subsequently arrested on suspicion of supplying class A drugs as well as other offences.

Insp Martin Wyatt, of Wyre Neighbourhood Policing Team, said “The communities in Fleetwood have told us that drug dealing is a problem.

Hide Ad

“They have spoken out, and crucially given us information we need to obtain warrants.

“Over the last 6 months we have conducted 19 drugs warrants as well as carrying out other proactive policing activity.

Hide Ad

“Thanks to the community, this type of work will continue and hopefully go some way towards reassuring members of the public that we listen and act on information provided.

“The message is clear, drugs are not welcome in Wyre. If you are dealing drugs, you will be caught, prosecuted and your assets seized.”