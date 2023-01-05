Police executed a warrant under Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act at an address in Hawthorn Avenue on Thursday (January 5).

Large quantities of drugs and a substantial amount of cash was seized from the property when officers entered.

Officers also found property which they believed was “purchased with the proceeds of crime”.

Three people were arrested following a drugs raid in Hawthorn Avenue, Fleetwood (Credit: Google)

“This has been seized and officers will apply to the court for such property to be forfeited,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

Three people were subsequently arrested on suspicion of supplying class A drugs as well as other offences.

Insp Martin Wyatt, of Wyre Neighbourhood Policing Team, said “The communities in Fleetwood have told us that drug dealing is a problem.

“They have spoken out, and crucially given us information we need to obtain warrants.

“Over the last 6 months we have conducted 19 drugs warrants as well as carrying out other proactive policing activity.

“Thanks to the community, this type of work will continue and hopefully go some way towards reassuring members of the public that we listen and act on information provided.