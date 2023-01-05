News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Police helicopter hunts down man accused of stealing waste from council skips

A man has been arrested and charged with ‘stealing’ waste from council skips.

By Matthew Calderbank
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 5th Jan 2023, 2:24pm

Mark Holden, 41, of Beaconsfield Terrace, Chorley, was arrested after he was hunted by the police helicopter yesterday (Wednesday, January 4).

He has been charged with attempted theft - including theft by 'finding’ – after allegedly sneaking into recycling centres across Lancashire.

Hide Ad

Last night, a Vauxhall Vectra believed to be connected to the thefts was spotted by police in the Lytham area.

The National Police Air Service was mobilised to search for a man hiding in Lytham Household Waste Centre on Wednesday (January 4)
Most Popular

Officers followed the driver to Lytham Household Waste Centre in Saltcotes Road where the driver left his vehicle and disappeared into the grounds.

Police searched the site but were unable to locate him and officers called for the police helicopter.

Hide Ad
Read More
Lancashire Police speed camera van caught parked on double yellow lines

The National Police Air Service was mobilised and the chopper used thermal imaging to search the site, with a man found hiding within the compound.

Hide Ad

A number of electrical items, believed to have been removed from containers, were also found at the scene.

He was later arrested and taken into custody.

Hide Ad

The 41-year-old has been bailed to appear at Blackpool Magistrates’ Court on January 24.