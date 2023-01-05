Police helicopter hunts down man accused of stealing waste from council skips

Mark Holden, 41, of Beaconsfield Terrace, Chorley, was arrested after he was hunted by the police helicopter yesterday (Wednesday, January 4).

He has been charged with attempted theft - including theft by 'finding’ – after allegedly sneaking into recycling centres across Lancashire.

Last night, a Vauxhall Vectra believed to be connected to the thefts was spotted by police in the Lytham area.

The National Police Air Service was mobilised to search for a man hiding in Lytham Household Waste Centre on Wednesday (January 4)

Officers followed the driver to Lytham Household Waste Centre in Saltcotes Road where the driver left his vehicle and disappeared into the grounds.

Police searched the site but were unable to locate him and officers called for the police helicopter.

The National Police Air Service was mobilised and the chopper used thermal imaging to search the site, with a man found hiding within the compound.

A number of electrical items, believed to have been removed from containers, were also found at the scene.

He was later arrested and taken into custody.

