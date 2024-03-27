Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Thousands in donations raised for a 'stabbed' Blackpool taxi driver have been refunded after police said no crime was committed.

Resort taxi driver Jeanette Burton set up a GoFundMe to help her injured colleague after he was found with stab wounds in Whitegate Drive on March 13.

He told police that he had been stabbed by a passenger in Mythop Road who flagged him down and asked to be taken to Weeton Barracks.

He then drove 5.5 miles to a petrol station in Whitegate Drive where he was found wounded and taken to hospital. Lancashire Police investigated but said they found no evidence that a crime had been committed and the investigation has been closed.

Det Insp Matthew Frith, of Blackpool Police, said: "We have carried out extensive enquiries and spoken to a number of people and have reached the conclusion that this incident did not take place as described and we are no longer looking for anyone else in connection with what happened.

"The investigation is now closed."

GoFundMe donations

Taxi driver Jeanette Burton launched a GoFundMe for her injured friend and colleague, raising thousands in donations to support him through his recovery.

Before the outcome of the police investigation, she had said the alleged stabbing was a 'stark reminder' of the risks taxi drivers face in their line of work.

Mrs Burton said refunds have now been issued to everyone who donated.

"Due to there being a number of complaints there has been a full refund placed to everyone who donated," said Jeanette in an update on the GoFundMe page.