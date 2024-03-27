GoFundMe donations for 'stabbed' Blackpool taxi driver refunded after Lancashire Police investigation

The cash was raised in support of the injured taxi driver who was found with nine stab wounds to his stomach.
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 27th Mar 2024, 10:13 GMT
Updated 27th Mar 2024, 11:36 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Thousands in donations raised for a 'stabbed' Blackpool taxi driver have been refunded after police said no crime was committed.

Resort taxi driver Jeanette Burton set up a GoFundMe to help her injured colleague after he was found with stab wounds in Whitegate Drive on March 13.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He told police that he had been stabbed by a passenger in Mythop Road who flagged him down and asked to be taken to Weeton Barracks.

He then drove 5.5 miles to a petrol station in Whitegate Drive where he was found wounded and taken to hospital. Lancashire Police investigated but said they found no evidence that a crime had been committed and the investigation has been closed.

Sign up for our free newsletters now

Det Insp Matthew Frith, of Blackpool Police, said: "We have carried out extensive enquiries and spoken to a number of people and have reached the conclusion that this incident did not take place as described and we are no longer looking for anyone else in connection with what happened.

"The investigation is now closed."

You can find the full Lancashire Police statement here.

GoFundMe donations

Taxi driver Jeanette Burton launched a GoFundMe for her injured friend and colleague, raising thousands in donations to support him through his recovery.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Before the outcome of the police investigation, she had said the alleged stabbing was a 'stark reminder' of the risks taxi drivers face in their line of work.

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The Gazette’s free emails

Mrs Burton said refunds have now been issued to everyone who donated.

"Due to there being a number of complaints there has been a full refund placed to everyone who donated," said Jeanette in an update on the GoFundMe page.

You can read her full statement on GoFundMe here.

Related topics:Lancashire PoliceBlackpoolBlackpool PolicePolice