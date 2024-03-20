Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A manhunt continues for a knifeman who stabbed a taxi driver in Blackpool last week.

Lancashire Police have yet to make an arrest after Adam Hawes was stabbed in his hackney cab in Mythop Road last Wednesday.

With the knifeman still on the loose, some taxi drivers in the resort say they are 'looking over their shoulders' and fear they could be next.

The force said there was "no update" when approached for further details today and confirmed no suspects have been arrested.

Resort taxi driver Jeanette Burton said the stabbing is a 'stark reminder' of the risks taxi drivers face in their line of work.

She has set up a GoFundMe to support Adam during his recovery.

Jeanette said: "Adam's ordeal serves as a stark reminder of the risks we face in our line of work.

"While Adam is in recovery, the bills don't stop and being self-employed is hard, hence why I have set this up to try and help.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with him and his loved ones during this incredibly difficult time." You can donate here.

What do we know so far?

Hackney cab driver Adam Hawes, aged in his 30s, was stabbed in the stomach at around 11.30pm last Wednesday.

He was attacked by a customer who flagged him down and asked to be taken to Weeton Barracks.

While travelling along Mythop Road, the passenger asked to be let out so he could urinate by the side of the road.

He then ambushed Adam, who was sat in his driver's seat, stabbing him repeatedly in the stomach.

There were also reports that Adam was "injected with an unknown substance", but Lancashire Police has yet to confirm this.

The knifeman then snatched the cab's interior dash cam and fled, leaving the taxi driver wounded and bleeding behind the wheel.

Lancashire Police have not said whether cash or valuables were stolen, and have yet to confirm whether the incident is being treated as a robbery.

Fearing for his life, an injured Adam then drove five miles to Whitegate Drive in the resort where he stopped at a petrol station and sounded his horn, begging for help.

He was rushed to hospital in a serious condition. He continues his recovery in hospital where his condition is now described as 'stable'.

Last week, Lancashire Police said the investigation was in its early stages and "work is ongoing to understand the motive for the assault". The force said it is treating the stabbing as an "isolated incident" and further information will be released as the enquiry progresses.

A police spokesperson said: "We understand that this incident will cause the community a great deal of concern.

"We want to reassure everyone that while work is ongoing to understand the motive for the assault this is very much being treated as an isolated incident.

"We have a dedicated team of officers assigned to this investigation and there will be an increased police presence in the area.