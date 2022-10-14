Man denies spitting at Asda security guards

A Blackpool man has denied two allegations of assault after he reportedly spat at security guards at the main Asda store in Cherry Tree Road, Blackpool.

Robert Chadwick, 28, of Bedford Road, North Shore will face trial on January 18, 2023.

Dean Anderson, 28, from Bairstow Street, Blackpool appeared before Blackpool Magistrates on Thursday, October 6

He was bailed on condition he does not enter the Asda store.

Blackpool dad sends threatening message

A 35-year-old father sent a chilling message to his partner.

Craig Millar of Alexandra Road, Blackpool, sent a video shot showing a cut wrist, blood and a letter.

It happened as the couple were parting, Blackpool Magistrates heard.

Millar pleaded guilty to sending a threatening message. He also admitted criminal damage to a door worth £150.

He was given a two year community punishment with ten rehabilitation days and was made the subject of a one year restraining order.

His lawyer Howard Green said: “The offences took place during a difficult time for him which he is now taking steps to address.”

Blackpool man admits ‘shameful behaviour’ at hospital

A 28-year-old man was a drunken nuisance at Blackpool Victoria Hospital.

Staff at the Vic had to call police to get rid of Ryan Mann of Peter Street, North Shore.

He admitted breaching the peace and was bound over by Blackpool Magistrates in the sum of £50.

Mann’s lawyer Brett Chappell said: “This was shameful behaviour at a hospital.”

Man accused of threatening to stab police officer

A man accused of threatening to stab a police officer during a phone call has appeared at court.

Marley Kent, 28, of Nelson Street, Skipton denied the offence which is alleged to have taken place in Blackpool on Sunday, September 11 this year.

Kent is also charged with causing £750 worth of criminal damage to a car in Blackpool which he also denied.

He was remanded on bail until his trial at Preston Magistrates on December 8.

Man denies carrying knife in public

A Blackpool man has denied having a knife in public.

Paul Sproat, 37, of Rawcliffe Street, South Shore is alleged to have committed the offence in Dickson Road.

The town’s magistrates remanded Sproat in custody pending his trial.

Man accused of witness intimidation and assault

A former Blackpool man has been sent for trial at Preston Crown Court accused of witness intimidation.

David Everton, 29, formerly of St Heliers Road – now of Riverside, Preston – is also accused of assault.

Blackpool Magistrates sent him in custody to the higher court where he will appear on October 24.

Man breached restraining order by visiting his mum

A man breached a restraining order within days of it coming into force.

James Hardman, 33, admitted visiting his mother’s home in Spencer Court, Blackpool which he was forbidden from doing.

District Judge Stephen Hayes sitting at Blackpool Magistrates Court heard that Hardman had been invited to stay there after his worried mother heard he was homeless and living rough.

The Judge reimposed the restraining order and told Hardman that if his mother wanted him there she would have to come to court and make an application .

He handed Hardman 35 rehabilitation days under a community punishment.

Man denies smashing hotel window

A man has denied smashing a window worth £600 at a Blackpool hotel.

Scott Kipling, 36, of Coleridge Road, Chilton, County Durham is accused of breaking the window at the Ashley Victoria Hotel in Alexandra Road .

Kipling was bailed by Blackpool Magistrates until his trial on January 13 next year.

Driving ban for warehouse worker

Police pulled over a car because a check revealed it was insured for a female driver but a man was spotted behind the wheel.

Josh Garrett, 19, of Sherborne Road, North Shore had smoked cannabis and was arrested for drug driving when a test revealed he was over the limit.

Garrett admitted the offence at Blackpool Magistrates Court and admitted having no insurance or licence.

The warehouse worker was ordered to pay £319 in fines and costs.

He was banned from driving for a year.

Blackpool man accused of controlling his girlfriend

A Blackpool man has denied controlling his girlfriend.

Lee Byrne, 41, of Knowle Avenue appeared before Blackpool Magistrates facing five allegations.

He has been accused of controlling and coercive behaviour towards the woman, criminal damage at her home and two charges of assaulting her.

Byrne faces a further charge of witnesses intimidation towards the woman.

He denied all the allegations.

Byrne elected to stand trial at Preston Crown Court where he will appear on November 9.