News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Man banned from Blackpool after being accused of strangling woman at caravan park

A man is charged with strangling his partner at a Blackpool caravan park after he accused her of wanting ‘a threesome’ with another couple on the site.

By Matthew Calderbank
15 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 13th Oct 2022, 3:21pm

James McKernan, 41, of Mersey Road, Widnes denied assault and a charge of intentional strangulation when he appeared at Blackpool Magistrates Court on Wednesday (October 12).

District Judge Stephen Hayes heard how the visitor to the resort is alleged to have assaulted the woman after he accused of her wanting to join another couple for sex on the holiday park.

Read More

Read More
Boozing St Annes dad admits child neglect after leaving kids home alone
Dean Anderson, 28, from Bairstow Street, Blackpool appeared before Blackpool Magistrates on Thursday, October 6

Most Popular

His case was listed for trial on January 12, 2023.

He was bailed on condition he does not enter Blackpool.

You can read more cases from Blackpool Magistrates’ Court in our latest round-up here.