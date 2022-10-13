Man banned from Blackpool after being accused of strangling woman at caravan park
A man is charged with strangling his partner at a Blackpool caravan park after he accused her of wanting ‘a threesome’ with another couple on the site.
By Matthew Calderbank
15 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
13th Oct 2022, 3:21pm
James McKernan, 41, of Mersey Road, Widnes denied assault and a charge of intentional strangulation when he appeared at Blackpool Magistrates Court on Wednesday (October 12).
District Judge Stephen Hayes heard how the visitor to the resort is alleged to have assaulted the woman after he accused of her wanting to join another couple for sex on the holiday park.