Drunk woman threatens member of public with a knife

A woman made a chilling knife threat as she sat on a street bench.

Billie Davenport allegedly said to a passer-by she would use the knife to kill someone – a threat she repeated to police called to the scene in Whitegate Drive, Blackpool.

Blackpool Magistrates' Court

Davenport, 25, of Derby Road in the resort, admitted having the bread knife in public.

Pam Smith prosecuting at Blackpool Magistrates Court said when Davenport refused to give the knife to police she started to shout and scream.

One officer was forced to draw his taser and it was only after he ‘red dotted’ her that she threw the weapon on the floor.

In interview she said she had been drinking prior to the incident.

Sue Mugford defending said: "Since this incident she has been trying to change her lifestyle. She admits she is a binge drinker."'

Magistrates heard Davenport was also in breach of a conditional discharge imposed for a previous drunk and disorderly offence.

Davenport was told by bench chairman Michael McCann: “You made serious threats but we do accept you can be rehabilitated.”

She was given a sixteen week jail term suspended for a year and was ordered to complete 30 days of rehabilitation.

Scotsman accused of brandishing knife on Central Pier

A court has ordered pre-sentence reports on a man found guilty of having a knife on Blackpool 's Central Pier.

Ryan Burns, of the Old Coach House, Cameron Place, Lockerbie, Dumfries is also to be sentenced for being drunk and disorderly on the Promenade on March 26 this year.

The 23-year old also admitted a bail act offence at Blackpool Magistrates Court .

Teenage dad-to-be breached probation order

A teenager breached a probation order by failing to do unpaid work and moved addresses without informing the authorities.

Thomas Lord, 19, of Jeffrey Square, Blackpool admitted the breaches and was handed 15 rehabilitation days as punishment by Blackpool Magistrates.

Lord's lawyer Brett Chappell said that his client had begun a construction worker training course with hopes of a BBC job available if he completes it.

"He has another new responsibility as his partner is expecting their baby," said Mr Chappell.

HGV driver banned from the road

A visitor to Blackpool was arrested for drunk driving after police saw him going the wrong way down a one-way street.

Lee Sorah, 29, of Ebeneezer Street, Glossop, Derbyshire admitted drink driving at Blackpool Magistrates court.

He said he would lose his job as an HGV driver.

He was banned from the road for a year and must pay £253 in fines and costs.

Man admits racially abusing police officer and banging partner’s head against a brick wall

Police had to use PAVA spray to restrain a man they were arresting for a street assault.

When they managed to get Gary Bell, 42, of Lytham Road, Blackpool to the police station he used racial abuse to one office, stating: "You black bastard you smell of curry."

Bell admitted racial abuse to the officer and assaulting another by kicking out at her .

He also admitted assaulting another woman – his partner – in the street.

Malcolm Isherwood prosecuting at Blackpool Magistrates Court said two witnesses called police when they saw Bell, also known as Wolstenholme, grab his partner's head and bang it against a brick wall three times.

Brett Chappell defending said that his client wanted to apologise to his victims.

"He has suffered two tragic events, the loss of his mother and father and turned to drink and other substances to help."

Bell was jailed for 32 weeks and he must pay the police officers £75 each in compensation.

Mechanic admits assaulting partner

A 34-year-old mechanic has admitted assaulting his partner and damaging the SIM card in her mobile phone .

Blackpool Magistrates ordered pre-sentence reports on Daniel Sutton of Prescot Avenue, Blackpool.

The court heard that Sutton smashed the phone with a shovel and then threw the phone at the female victim .

Patrick Nelligan, defending, said the couple had been suffering stress in their relationship but were prepared to ‘give it one last go’.

Fast food worker accused of punching and kicking woman

A man made his first court appearance charged with assaulting the same woman six times.

Kieran Mallon, 31, of Cross Street, Blackpool is alleged to have carried out the offences between February and October this year.

Mallon, a fast food worker, appeared before Blackpool Magistrates where he denied all six offences.

They are said by the prosecution to include spitting, punching and kicking .

Mallon was granted bail and his trial date set for December 2.

Blinds fitter denies drunkenly attacking wife and son

A man is alleged to have flown into a drunken rage during which he assaulted his wife and son.

Steven Knott, 52, of Ivy Gardens, Thornton Cleveleys denied two assault charges and a charge of criminal damage when he appeared at Blackpool Magistrates Court.

The damage charge relates to alleged damage to pipe work to a water tank.

Knott, a blinds fitter, was bailed until his trial on December 2.

He must have no contact with witnesses and keep a curfew from 9pm to 7am.

Cleaner banned from the road

A 36-year-old's driving speed attracted the attention of parked up police.

They followed cleaner David Baracaldo of Mexford Avenue, Blackpool until he went up a driveway .

Checks revealed he was a disqualified driver and he was uninsured.

Blackpool Magistrates heard he had been given a two year ban in Northumbria.

He admitted driving while banned and having no insurance for his girlfriend 's Fiesta.

He was given an eight week jail term suspended for a year.

He was also banned from driving for another two years and ordered to complete 20 rehabilitation days.

Convicted sex offender accused of mixing with children

An man faces a Crown Court trial on three allegations that he broke a sexual harm prevention order.

Michael Chippendale, 48, of Tunstall Street, Morecambe is said to have broken the terms of his order by mixing with children under the age of 18 at a relative’s home in Garstang.

He will appear before the higher court on November 19.

Blackpool Magistrates granted him bail on condition he does not enter Garstang.

Man denies assaulting partner and her mother

A St Annes man has appeared at court charged with assaulting his partner and her mother.

Mark Richards, 41, of Eldon Court denied the offences alleged to have taken place on June 18.

Richards was bailed until his trial on December 9.

Case dismissed against former parliamentary candidate

Magistrates kicked out the case against a man when the prosecutor and prosecution witness failed to turn up at court .

Blackpool Magistrates were due to hear a two hour case in which it was alleged a former parliamentary candidate was accused of breaching a community punishment by being aggressive towards his probation officer.

He is Christopher Killick, 42, of Primrose Street, Lancaster.

He denied the offence in a case brought by the probation service.

A barrister for the service and the probation officer did not attend court and an application for a further adjournment – the fourth listing of the case – was dismissed .

The magistrates dismissed the case against Killick altogether.

His lawyer John Halewood-Dodd said: “There is no witness and no one to take custody of the case for the prosecution. There are plenty of barristers looking for work as this type of case is outside the remit of their legal action.”

Man accused of five assaults breaches bail

A man breached the terms of his bail when he had contact with his former partner.

Joseph Donald, 33, of Banbury Avenue, Blackpool was rebailed with a warning about his conduct by the town's magistrates.

He is awaiting trial on five allegations of assault.

Man admits assaulting fiancée with a shoe

Police were called to a domestic row during which a 45-year-old man threw a shoe at his female partner.

Blackpool Magistrates asked for probation reports on Adam Barnes of Sefton Road, Heysham who admitted assault.

Kevin Bamber defending said: "They are back together and plan to marry."

He previously appeared at Blackpool Magistrates last month accused of assaulting his partner with a picture frame and crutches.

Wanted man might have fled country

Blackpool Magistrates have issued an arrest warrant for a 44-year-old man.

Ahmed Algibani, of no fixed address, was under the supervision of the probation service after receiving a suspended jail term.

However magistrates were told he had not kept in touch with probation and may have fled the UK.

Fleetwood man accused of smashing window

Blackpool Magistrates adjourned the case against a 23-year-old man accused of criminal damage.

Kyle Bee, 23, of Bold Street, Fleetwood is alleged to have smashed a window worth £200.

His case will now be heard on November 10.

Man refuses to give specimen sample to police

A Blackpool man has had his court case adjourned until October 21 by the town's magistrates.

Thomas Garrett, 54, of Newton Drive is accused of failing to give a specimen to police when required.