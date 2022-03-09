One resident says he saw a would-be thief using such a device, which employs so-called relay technology to receive the signal from a key inside a house and transfer it to a portable device, allowing them to unlock the car.Michael Smith, 37, of Warbreck Drive, says he has captured suspects on camera trying to get into his car, with one appearing to be using such a device while the other man tries the door.

Mr Smith says the recent incidents have followed tow earlier ones last year in which the thieves successfully got into his car and stole a number of items.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Suspects try car door in Bispham

Members of the Blackpool Facebook site Thieves Beware have also reported similar ‘door tryer’ incidents in Bispham and North Shore – and in Layton this week.

One member posted: “Think our car door testers have been back last night on North Avenue, Layton.

"£They set my car alarm off around 3am ,woke me up. Think it scared them off ,when i checked I saw someone in a rush going onto Talbot Road turning left towards the cemetery.”

Mr Smith said: “People need to be aware of this, it is happening too often – my car doors are being tried on a regular basis.”

Another suspect tries the car at the same address on a previous occasion

"I keep my car keys away from the front door because of the scanners.

“I’ve reported it to the police but nothing seems to be happening. We need more patrols.

"These people are wandering around different areas of Bispham and North Shore, trying to get into cars to steal anything they can find inside.”

Police urge people to make sure items are not left on display and not to leave spare keys or sat navs in your vehicle, even in the glove box.