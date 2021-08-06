Blackpool Police urges motorists to secure vehicles after reports of car break-ins

Increasing numbers of social media reports from angry residents about suspected car thieves have been posted from across the resort.

The posts are often accompanied by CCTV images from doorbell cameras.

In Bispham, doorbell camera footage of a man attempting to open cars on various streets around Ashfield Road was posted online this week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spate of reports of overnight car break-ins across the resort has prompted police to remind residents to secure their vehicles overnight.

Footage posted by Courtney Egan showed a man on a bike trying to open her car door near Briarwood Drive, but upon realising it was locked he then cycled off to try a neighbour's.

Another resident posted a CCTV image from a neighbouring street of the same man on the same night, making further efforts to get into cars.

However, despite complaints of break-ins, in July only 10 incidents were reported to police.

In May, eight incidents were reported directly to police, and in June 20 break-ins were reported, police said.

Sgt Gareth Tupman of Blackpool Police urged residents to keep reporting any vehicle break-ins, and to ensure their doors were locked to prevent thieves from successfully carrying out their crimes.

Sgt Tupman said: “It takes a few seconds to steal from a vehicle and many of these crimes are from unlocked vehicles so we would urge people to make sure their vehicle is locked at all times.

“We would also urge people to make sure items are not left on display and do not leave spare keys or sat navs in your vehicle, even in the glove box.

“Wherever possible it is also a good idea to park in will lit areas where vehicles can be well seen. Vehicle crime is an occupation for some people and we’d urge motorists to follow the crime prevention advice to make sure their vehicle is not an easy target.