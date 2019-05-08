These are the latest court listings from Blackpool Magistrates' Court - May 8, 2019

Here is today's round-up of cases from Blackpool Magistrates' Court.

Kylie Hendrie, 21, assault

A ground worker knocked a reveller unconscious on the dance floor at a Blackpool nightspot.

Kylie Hendrie lashed out because his girlfriend said the victim had touched her behind as he went past.

Hendrie, 21, of St Annes Road, South Shore, pleaded guilty to assault.

He was sentenced to a 12 months community order with 120 hours unpaid work for the community and ordered to pay £150 compensation with £85 costs plus £85 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Alex Mann, said Hendrie was seen punching another man once at the Home and HQ nightspot on December 16 at 1.30am, after they were spotted arguing.

A woman bar worker said the victim went straight down and appeared unconscious and not moving.

He was taken to hospital with a cut and a large lump over his left eye plus a painful elbow.

After being hit the victim said the next thing he remembered was waking up in hospital.

Hendrie had a previous conviction for robbery and at the time of the offence was on licence from Young Offenders Institution.

Brett Chappell, defending, said his client had been released the the Young Offenders Institution last year and at the time of the robbery had problems with drink drugs and bad company.

At the time of the assault he was on a rare night out with his girlfriend and she said the victim had touched her behind as he went past her.

Mr Chappell added: “My client confronted him and saw red.”

A report to police of sexual assault had been made by the girlfriend.

James Robinson, 25, drink-driving

A man who had been drinking collided with another motorist at St Annes in the early hours.

James Robinson who told police he had been drinking gin all night was more than twice over the limit.

Robinson, 25, of Greenacres Avenue, Kirkham, pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol.

He was banned from the road for 20 months, fined £302 with £85 costs and ordered to pay £30 victims’ surcharge by magistrates.

Prosecutor, Alex Mann, said police were called to an accident at the junction of Headroomgate and Folkstone roads on April 7, at 3.45am, where Robinson’s Vauxhall Corsa had collided with another car.

Robinson told police he thought he was over the limit as he had been drinking gin all night. He had then had an argument with a friend and driven off.

Ms Emsley-Smith, defending, said her client had no previous convictions and the incident had been out of character.

Robinson plainly should not have been on the road but there was a suggestion the other driver had been driving well above the speed limit.

The defendant’s car had been written off and he would have to clear £10,000 worth of finance on it.

Anne Mullard, 38, theft

A woman with personal problems stole food valued at £100 from a supermarket.

Anne Mullard, 38, of Woodland View, Wesham, pleaded guilty to theft.

She was sentenced to a three weeks curfew from 7pm to 7am and ordered to pay £85 costs plus £85 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Alex Mann, said on August 6 at 12.15pm staff checking CCTV at Aldi, Kirkham, saw Mullard putting some goods in her trolley and others in bags.

Mullard paid for some goods at the checkout but when detained £108 worth of items she had not paid for were found in two large zipped bags.

At the time of the offence she was on a conditional discharge for two theft offences.

David Charnley, defending, told magistrates: “She had personal problems and committed the offence in a moment of madness. All the items were returned to the shop and could be resold.”

Tara North, 27, possessing a knife in public

A woman due to face her first court hearing on a knife charge has been put on the wanted list.

Tara North, 27, of Queen Street, Blackpool, is accused of possessing a knife in public on the resort’s Rigby Road on April 15.

She failed to attend court and Blackpool magistrates issued a warrant without bail for her arrest.