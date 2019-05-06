These are the latest convictions from Blackpool Magistrates' Court - May 6, 2019

Here is today's round-up of cases from Blackpool Magistrates' Court.

Bradley Lumb, 24, causing actual bodily harm

Blackpool Magistrates' Court

A man flew into a rage when he thought he had found intimate information about his ex-partner’s new love.

Bradley Lumb, 24, of Elizabeth Street, Blackpool, tricked his way into the house where his ex and her new boyfriend was in the resort, the court heard.

He then punched the man in the face, twice kneed him, and headbutted him, breaking his nose.

His ex-girlfriend intervened and called police.

Lumb admitted causing actual bodily harm and was sent for sentencing to Preston Crown Court as magistrates’ powers of punishment were not deemed strong enough.

Steven Duffy, defending, said his client had never denied attacking the man.

“What he contests is the number of, and types of, blows inflicted,” he said.

“He found messages about his former partner’s new boyfriend on Facebook.

Thomas Beesley, 41, possessing a blade in public

A man was arrested after producing a lock-knife with a serrated blade at a popular Blackpool nightclub.

Thomas Beesley put the knife on the bar at Popworld near a woman which upset her a court was told.

Beesley, a 41-year-old joiner, of Larches Lane, Preston, pleaded guilty to possessing a blade in public.

He was bailed to appear on May 29 for sentence at Preston Crown Court.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said security staff at Popworld on the Promenade were alerted Beesley was behaving suspiciously on April 13 at 6.30pm.

As he came through a metal detector it indicated there was something in his pocket and security officers found the knife which had a three to four inch blade.

Beesley, who told police he had been attacked in Blackpool before, said he was a joiner.

He said he usually kept it in his van but at the time of the offence he was very drunk.

Andrew Nottingham, defending, said his client, who had bi-polar disorder, had had a previous partner.

They had enjoyed going out in Blackpool and he had gone out reminiscing that night.

He usually kept the knife in his van and had no intention of using it that night. His bi-polar had not been helped by him drinking alcohol.

Liam Clegg, 29, damage

A man smashed an undertaker’s window with a brick to let off steam.

Liam Clegg, 29, of Enfield Road, North Shore, pleaded guilty to causing damage.

He was sentenced to a six months community order with drug rehabilitation, fined £10 and ordered to pay £120 compensation.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said Clegg went to the resort’s Hollowell Undertakers and asked to use the toilet on April 8 at 5.15pm.

After 6pm the undertaker was on his way home when he got a call from a neighbour to say a window had been smashed at his premises. CCTV showed Clegg throwing a brick at the window.

Gary McAnulty, defending, said his client had mental health problems and harmed himself.

Clegg had mentioned in his interview with police he had thrown the brick to let off steam, which was part of his mental issues.

Steve Wilkinson, 36, possessing crack cocaine and failing to provide a specimen for drug testing.

A driver was found with three wraps of crack cocaine on him when he was pulled over by police.

Steven Wilkinson, a 36-year-old father-of-one, of Barclay Avenue, Marton, pleaded guilty to possessing crack cocaine and failing to provide a specimen for drug testing.

He was sentenced to a 12 months community order with up to 25 days rehabilitation to to be supervised by the probation service, a four week curfew and ordered to pay £170 costs.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said police stopped Wilkinson driving an Audi A4 on Reads Avenue on April 9 at 10am.

Three wraps of crack cocaine were found in his jacket pocket and a roadside drug saliva wipe test indicated he was positive for the drug, but at the police station he refused to provide a blood sample for drug testing.

When interviewed he said the crack cocaine was for his use and he had bought it just before police stopped him.

Wilkinson’s defence lawyer said the car his client was driving, which he had recently bought, had a drug marker on it indicating a previous owner had possibly been involved in drugs and that was why he was stopped.

Wilkinson had used heroin in the past but no longer took the drug.

He initially refused to have a blood specimen taken as he had had problems having blood tests before as his veins had collapsed.