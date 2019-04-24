These are the latest convictions from Blackpool Magistrates' Court - Wednesday, April 24, 2019

Here are the latest cases from Blackpool Magistrates' Court.

Paul Fitton, 37, theft

Blackpool Magistrates' Court

A man walked into a mosque at Blackpool and stole trainers belonging to a man praying there.

Paul Fitton, 37, of Park Road, Blackpool, pleaded guilty to theft of a pair of blue and white trainers valued at £65.

He was committed to Preston Crown Court for sentence on May 22 by magistrates.

Fitton must not enter or go within 50 metres of Blackpool’s Central Mosque and Islamic Centre as a condition of his bail.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said Fitton stole the trainers on March 20 this year.

In February Fitton was sentenced at Preston Crown Court to 18 months jail, suspended for 18 months for an offence of affray and he was in breach of that suspended sentence.

Brett Chappell, defending, said the theft offence in isolation could have been dealt with by the magistrates but it was agreed because of the breach of the suspended prison sentence the case should go to crown court.

James Mills, 26, drink-driving

A man who was halted riding his moped home in the early hours of the morning admitted he had drunk about eight pints.

James Mills, 26, of Central Drive,Blackpool admitted drink driving when he appeared before the town’s magistrates.

The court heard that Mills was riding the moped on West Bank Avenue when he was halted by officers.

He made his admission about the eight pints when questioned.

He admitted drink driving and having no insurance and no MoT.

David Charnley, defending, said: “He did not prevaricate with the police and posed them no problems.”

Mills was fined and ordered to pay costs totalling £235 and was banned from the road for a year.

Holly Fields, 58, possessing a blade in public

A woman produced a knife at Blackpool Council offices and told a woman staff member: “When my hands shake I become violent.”

Holly Fields, 58, of Wood Park Road, Marton, pleaded guilty to possessing a knife in public.

She was bailed to appear for sentence at Preston Crown Court on May 22.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said Fields went to the Council Housing Options office on South King Street, on April 8.

As she spoke to a woman staff member about her housing options she reached into a plastic bag and pulled out a knife with a four to five inches long serrated blade and held it to her own side, before making comments about becoming violent when her hands shook.

Kathryn Jamieson-Sinclair, defending, said her client, a diagnosed schizophrenic who suffered from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, had been having problems due to her transgender issues.

She had also had problems with her landlord.

Fields had not held the knife to anyone but had held it to her own side.

Jessica Jackson, 32, assault

A 32-year-old Blackpool woman has denied assaulting another female.

Jessica Jackson currently of no fixed address who lives with friends in the town is alleged to have assaulted her victim on April 21.

She was bailed until July 12 when her trial will take place.

Magistrates said she must have no contact with the victim as a term of her bail.

Abigayle Lake, assault

Magistrates fixed a trial date for a woman who denies assaulting a man.

Abigayle Lake is alleged to have committed the assault on her boyfriend’s brother on Easter Monday.

Lake of Shannon Street, Blackpool, was bailed by the court until her trial takes place on July 22.

She was told she must report to the police once a week.