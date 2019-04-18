These are the latest convictions from Blackpool Magistrates' Court - Thursday, April 18, 2019

Here are the latest cases from Blackpool Magistrates' Court.

Adam Rees, 36, drink-driving

Blackpool Magistrates' Court

A 36-year-old man was over the legal drink-drive limit when he left a party.

Adam Rees, who runs a company which sells advertising services to Football League clubs, was twice the limit when he drove along Garstang Road East in Poulton, the court was told.

His erractive driving drew the attention of police.

Rees, of Stonechat Close,Blackpool, admitted his guilt and as banned from the roads for three years. He was also told to pay £276 in fines and costs.

James Geddis, 19, criminal damage and threatening behaviour

A man woke up handcuffed to a hospital bed and yelled at NHS workers.

James Geddis, 19, was taken to Blackpool Victoria’s A&E department by police after taking an overdose.

He was living at the YMCA in London Road, Fleetwood, where offices were called when Geddis flew into a drug-induced rage and broke down a door, the court was told.

Geddis, now of Chatsworth Avenue, Fleetwood, admitted criminal damage – relating to the door – and threatening behaviour at the Vic.

Prosecutor Pam Smith said Geddis had abused medics by shouting and swearing at them.

Patrick Nelligan, defending, said: “He woke up and found himself handcuffed to the bed and could not understand why he was there.”

Janet Parr, 51, drink-driving

A former pub landlady was almost four times the legal drink-drive limit when she got behind the wheel.

Fellow motorists alerted police to 51-year-old Janet Parr, when her car was seen swerving left and right in Poulton and hitting kerbs.

She had earlier been drinking double gin and tonics, magistrates were told after Parr, who lives at the Shard Hotel in Hambleton, pleaded guilty to drink-driving.

Police followed Parr’s VW Passatt as she drove around a major roundabout at low speed – in the wrong lane – before driving on with her indicator left blinking.

Officers pulled over Parr, who claimed she had only had one alcoholic drink, before later admitting she had been drinking earlier in the day.

She described herself as a functioning alcoholic.

The former publican of the Anchor Inn at Hutton, near Preston, said she was staying at the Shard as a guest, as she and her husband were looking to buy a property in the area.

However, there had been problems with the purchase, plus personal problems on top, the court was told.

The hearing was also told Parr was “humiliated and embarrassed” at her court date, and knew what the consequences of drink-driving would likely be.

She was given a year-long community order, which must include 26 days of rehabilitation.

She was also banned from driving for 26 months and ordered to pay £95 costs.

Gaynor Sheardown, 26, assaulting police officers

Two police officers will each get £50 compensation after they were attacked in the street.

Magistrates ordered tourist Gaynor Sheardown, 26, of Grange Road, Darlington, to pay up after she admitted assaulting both officers – who had been called to a 3am fight outside a takeaway.

Sheardown is said to have suddenly turned on the two female officers who were dispatched to the incident.

She was on a trip to the resort when she started to shout and swear, the court was told.

She then punched and kicked out at the officers, one of whom suffered an injured hand.

The police needed the help of bouncers to subdue Sheardown before they managed to handcuff her.

Sheardown was given a year-long community order, which will include 20 days of rehabiliation, as well as being told to pay the compensation.