These are the latest convictions from Blackpool Magistrates' Court - Tuesday, April 30, 2019

Here are the latest convictions from Blackpool Magistrates' Court.

Thomas Walker, 27, armed robbery

Blackpool Magistrates' Court

A man has made his first appearance at court charged with staging an armed robbery on a security guard leaving Blackpool Pleasure Beach.

Thomas Walker, 27, is charged with robbing the G4S guard on April 22 of £17,876.

Walker is further charged with having a large knife in public during the robbery and possession of cocaine.

Blackpool Magistrates sent Walker of no fixed address to be sentenced at Preston Crown Court.

Walker was remanded in custody until his appearance at the higher court on May 29.

Amos Selahor, possession of class B drug

A man went to Blackpool to seek solace from his problems.

Amos Selahor’s father had died and he and his girlfriend had parted.

When Selahor was arrested by resort police on another matter three bags of cannabis were found on him.

Blackpool Magistrates heard that the defendant had used the drug to self medicate as he tried to get over his problems.

He was given a one year conditional discharge and must pay £20 victims surcharge.

Darren Wilson, 37, denies assault

A Fleetwood man has been bailed after denying assault.

He will appear before Blackpool Magistrates for his trial on June 26.

Darren Wilson (37)must live at an address on Radcliffe Street, Fleetwood, and must not contact witnesses as conditions of his bail.

Andrew Joyce, 48, breach of criminal behaviour order

A 48-year-old Blackpool man has admitted breaching a Criminal Behaviour Order six times.

Pam Smith prosecuting at Blackpool Magistrates Court said that Andrew Joyce of Raikes Parade was found in a back alleyway off Topping Street where he is forbidden to go under the terms of his order.

The court was told that Joyce was seen five times on CCTV in other prohibited areas of the town centre.

The prosecutor said it was believed Joyce had broken the order to go begging.

Steven Townley, defending, said that his client denied begging but accepted he had gone into areas he barred from.

Joyce was jailed for 28 days.He must pay £115 victims surcharge.