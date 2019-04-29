Blackpool Pleasure Beach armed robbery: Man in court over £17k Easter weekend heist

A man has made his first appearance at court charged with staging an armed robbery on a security guard leaving Blackpool Pleasure Beach.

Thomas Walker, 27, is charged with robbing a G4S guard of £17,876 on April 22.

Walker is further charged with having a large knife in public during the robbery and possession of cocaine.

Blackpool magistrates sent Walker, of no fixed address, to be sentenced at Preston Crown Court.

Walker was remanded in custody until his appearance at the higher court on May 29.