These are the latest convictions from Blackpool Magistrates' Court - Monday, April 29, 2019

Here is the latest round-up of cases from Blackpool Magistrates' Court.

Paul Bunting, 44, assault

Blackpool Magistrates' Court

A Blackpool man has been sent for sentence at Preston Crown Court after he admitted carrying out an assault.

Paul Bunting, 44, of Central Drive, pleaded guilty to assault causing actual bodily harm by kicking and stamping on his victim after a drinking session.

Bunting was remanded in custody pending his appearance at the higher court on May 29.

Rodney Cashmore, 45, attempting to arrange sexual activity to what he thought was a 14-year-old girl.

A Cleveleys man was said in court to have been made the subject of a citizens’ arrest by a vigilante organisation which hunts down alleged child sex offenders.

Rodney Cashmore, 45, of South Promenade, Cleveleys, pleaded not guilty to attempting to arrange sexual activity to what he thought was a 14-year-old girl on the internet.

Magistrates sent Cashmore for trial at Preston Crown Court where he will appear on May 29. He was remanded in custody until that appearance at the higher court.

Emma Thompson, 35, assault

A woman has denied causing grievous bodily harm to a former partner by stabbing him through his cheek with a carving knife.

Emma Thompson, 35, of Chesterfield Road, North Shore, was bailed on condition she does not contact any witnesses in her case.

Her case was sent for trial to Preston Crown Court where she will appear on May 29.

Bradley Hughes, 25, breach of court order

A man twice breached a court order which forbids him to having contact with his former partner.

Bradley Hughes, 25, of Manor Drive, Cleveleys, admitted breaching the terms on a non molestation order imposed by the Family Court.

Pam Smith,prosecuting, said that Hughes turned up at his ex partner’s home and a row with her was witnessed by a neighbour.

Later he went to his father’s home where he knew she would be with their child.

Hugh Pond, defending, said: “His ex partner has problems which he was worried about in particular how they may be affecting their child. There was no violence nor was any violence ever intended.”

Hughes was put on a one year community order during which he will undertake 15 rehabilitation days and 40 hours unpaid work. He must pay £170 court costs.

Aron Goff, 39, theft

A man who had a drug problem targeted a Blackpool store and stole twice from it in two days.

Aron Goff, 39, of Plungington Road, Preston, pleaded guilty to two offences of theft.

He was sentenced to a 12 months community order with 40 hours unpaid work for the community and ordered to pay £85 costs with £80 compensation plus £85 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said Goff stole duvets valued at £40 from Wilkinson on January 25 then returned to the shop the next day and stole another £40 of duvets.

He was seen committing the thefts on CCTV and when interviewed by police said he had intended selling the duvets to pay for drugs.

Goff had a record of 49 thefts and similar offences and in February had been put on a suspended prison sentence for theft.

Howard Green, defending, said at the time of the offences his client had been living on the streets in Blackpool, had limited benefit money and had a long standing heroin addiction which had not been addressed.

Goff was now getting help from rehabilitation specialists for his drug problem and had been drug free for more than six weeks.

He also had accommodation and hoped to soon be moving back to Blackpool possibly to the Lytham Road area.

Adam Hugh Latham, 43, robbery

A Blackpool man has been sent for trial charged with robbing a shop-keeper.

Adam Hugh Latham, 43, of Preston New Road, South Shore, is charged with the robbery at Smoking Joes shop on Dickson Road.

He is alleged to have stolen £35 cash and 10 packets of cigarettes. Magistrates sent him for trial at Preston Crown Court on May 29. He was bailed in the meantime.