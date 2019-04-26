These are the Blackpool criminals jailed in the last two months Here are some of the criminals who have been jailed for serious offences in Blackpool and the Fylde coast. All were sentenced at courts across the region in March and April. 1. Christopher Beek The Blackpool conman used a string of false identities to cheat racing punters out of more than 200,000. He was jailed for 5 years and 10 months at Warwick Crown Court. jpimedia Buy a Photo 2. Christopher Rixon The 'remorseless' Blackpool paedophile who subjected a young girl to 'the most appalling abuse' including rape was jailed for 20 years at Preston Crown Court. jpimedia Buy a Photo 3. William David Coakley Coakley was jailed for 42 months at Preston Crown Court after admitting possessing an imitation firearm, and in an unrelated incident, violently attacking his partner. jpimedia Buy a Photo 4. Gary Francis Richard Andrews Andrews was jailes for nine months at Preston Crown Court after he sent death threat letters to his partner after she dumped him when she learned of his past. jpimedia Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 2