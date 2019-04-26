These are the Blackpool criminals jailed in the last two months

Here are some of the criminals who have been jailed for serious offences in Blackpool and the Fylde coast.

All were sentenced at courts across the region in March and April.

1. Christopher Beek

2. Christopher Rixon

3. William David Coakley

4. Gary Francis Richard Andrews

