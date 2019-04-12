These are the latest convictions from Blackpool Magistrates' Court - Friday, April 12, 2019

Here are the latest cases from Blackpool Magistrates' Court.

Emma Shearer, 45, drink-driving

Blackpool Magistrates' Court

A former community support worker was caught drink-driving for the third time.

Emma Shearer was almost three times over the limit when stopped by police after going for some food.

Shearer, 45, of Rutland Court, Ansdell, pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol.

She was banned from the road for 40 months, sentenced to a 12 months community order with up to 25 days rehabilitation to be supervised by the probation service, ordered to do 60 hours unpaid work for the community and ordered to pay £85 costs with £85 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Carl Gaffney, said Shearer had gone through a McDonalds drive-thru in the Lytham Road area on the evening of March 19.

She was stopped by police as she drove a Vauxhall Corsa on Boundary Road.

A breath test showed 100 milligrammes of alcohol in her body - 35 is the limit.

A report to the court from a probation officer said that on the evening of the offence Shearer had been at a former partner’s house and drunk about four glasses of wine before going for food.

She was under pressure as she was a carer for her father who suffered from dementia and she also had financial worries.

Shearer, who described herself as a binge drinker, was on medication for depression and now intended going to Alcoholics Anonymous meetings.

Robert Castle, defending, said his client had immediately accepted her guilt and expressed her remorse.

READ MORE>>> Blackpool police identify teenage girl suspect in McDonald's smartphone thefts

Melanie McKenzie, 29, assault

A mother-of-three will have to play catch-up with her children who have gone on a three week holiday to Australia a court heard.

The children are with their grand mother but their mother Melanie McKenzie could not join them on their flight as planned because she was arrested.

McKenzie, 29, of Kingscote Drive, Layton, was put before District Judge Jane Goodwin .

She had failed to turn up at court to answer a charge of assault on a female.

A warrant was issued for her arrest which took place place just before she was due to leave Blackpool for her dream trip Down Under.

Her lawyer Peter Manning said:”Fortunately for her if she is granted bail her mother who travelled with my client’s three children is prepared to buy her another ticket.”

The judge bailed McKenzie for four weeks after hearing the prosecution needed more time to get more medical evidence about the alleged victim’s condition and serve CCTV footage on the defence.

The judge told McKenzie: “It beggars belief you made your holiday a priority over and above these legal proceedings.”The judge said McKenzie’s trial would take place on May 9.

“I am ordering you to report to police the day before your hearing to act as a reminder.”

Barry Buckley, 36, burglary

A man accused of burgling a property owned by the Chief Constable of Durham has appeared at court.

Barry Buckley, 36, was remanded in custody by District Judge Goodwin.

Buckley of Lord Street, Blackpool, is accused of burgling the property owned by the Chief Constable Michael Barton in Poultonbetween March 29 and April 5 this year.

He admitted the offence and will be sentenced at Preston Crown Court on May 8. His lawyer Steven Townley did not make a bail application for Buckley.

He stole two computers and other electrical items worth £1,500 from the house.

He is further charged with assaulting two cellblock detention officers at Blackpool Police station and damage to a cell.

Mr Barton announced he will retire as head of the Durham force in June this year after seven years as its leader.

Ashley Marchant, 29, harassment

A serving soldier has had a allegation of harassment against his former partner dismissed by District Judge Jane Goodwin sitting at Blackpool Magistrates Court.

Twenty nine-year-old Private Ashley Marchant who is based at Weeton Camp, had pleaded not guilty to harassment in December last year.

The judge was told that the complainant had made a retraction statement last week and had not attended court to give evidence.

