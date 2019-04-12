Blackpool police identify teenage girl suspect in McDonald's smartphone thefts

Have your say

A 17-year-old girl from outside Lancashire has been identified by police as a suspect in a series of phone thefts at McDonald's restaurants in Blackpool.



Police had released CCTV footage of the suspect after a smartphone was snatched from a customer in McDonald's in Bank Hey Street on Tuesday, April 9.

A 17-year-old girl from outside Lancashire has been identified by police as the suspect in a number of recent offences.

The suspect (pictured) is believed to have distracted the victim before pocketing her phone.

Investigating officers believe the girl is also a suspect in a number of alleged thefts in Lancashire recently.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "In relation to the appeal for a distraction theft at McDonalds in Bank Hey Street on April 9, a 17-year-old female has been identified from outside Lancashire.

"It is believed the female is responsible for a number of offences and enquiries are on-going in relation to this."

What is distraction theft?

Incidents of distraction thefts typically occur in car parks, supermarkets, banks, shopping centres and on public transport.

These thefts involve the suspect approaching the victim and diverting their attention either by requesting assistance or engaging them in a conversation.