Blackpool woman wanted after smartphone is snatched in McDonald's distraction theft

A woman is wanted by police in Blackpool after a smartphone was snatched from a customer in McDonald's.



The suspect (pictured) is believed to have distracted their victim before pocketing the phone in McDonald's in Bank Hey Street on Tuesday, April 9.

A police spokesman said: "Do you know who this female is?

"We need to know who she is following a distraction theft from a customer at McDonalds in Bank Hey Street Blackpool on Tuesday, April) 9 where a mobile phone was stolen."

If you have any information, please email BlackpoolNorth.NPT@lancashire.pnn.police.uk quoting log LC-20190409-0952

What is distraction theft?

Incidents of distraction thefts typically occur in car parks, supermarkets, banks, shopping centres and on public transport.

These thefts involve the suspect approaching the victim and diverting their attention either by requesting assistance or engaging them in a conversation.