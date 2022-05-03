These are the latest cases from Blackpool Magistrates Court

It follows an investigation by Metropolitan Police and a raid by them on the home of plasterer Leon Corbley, on Canterbury Avenue, Blackpool.

Corbley appeared before Blackpool Magistrates where, through his lawyer Sue Mugford, he offered no pleas to six charges brought under the Sexual Offences Act and Child Protection Act.

He is alleged to tried to arrange the use of a 13-year-old girl for illegal sex acts involving other men he was contacting online.

Blackpool Magistrates Court

He is further charged with distributing indecent pictures of that girl.

He faces an allegation of possessing an offensive weapon at his home - a butterfly knife.

He also faces three allegations of making indecent pictures and videos of children some if them babies magistrates heard.

The court heard that police had seized computer and phone devices from the house which are currently being forensically examined.

Magistrates ruled that Corbley must be dealt with at Preston Crown court where he will appear on June 10.

He was remanded in custody until then.

A 50-year-old Blackpool man has denied racially harassing another man over a two year period.

Craig Wilde, of Westmorland Avenue, was bailed by Blackpool Magistrates. His trial will take place on July 27.

A mother-to-be suffered life changing injuries when she was hit by a car as she used a zebra crossing.

Driver Philip Camilleri, 67, who lives at a Spanish golf resort admitted driving without due care an attention when he appeared by video link before District Judge Roger Lowe sitting at Blackpool Magistrates Court.

He was given six penalty points on his licence and must pay £368 in fines and costs.

The judge heard the victim was claiming against Camilleri's insurers for compensation.

Camilleri, of Torre Golf Resort, Torre Pachero, was on holiday in the Fylde when the accident took place on Lytham Road.

Prosecutor Karl Gaffney said the pregnant woman was halfway across the zebra crossing when she was narrowly missed by one car .

She moved out of its was and was hit by a Ford Focus being driven in the opposite direction by Camilleri.

The woman suffered multiple fractures to a leg which had to be pinned with metal rods .

She fractured her pelvis and now suffers from incontinence.

Because she was pregnant she could not be given a general anaesthetic and she will now not be able to give birth in the way she wished.

She has a ten month old son and her husband has had to halt working to become their full time career.

When questioned by police Camilleri who lives on his State and private pensions said: “ I was driving and I want to apologise to the young lady. I am guilty."

A man facing four child sex charges has had his cases sent for trial at Preston Crown Court.

James Boulton, 35, of Lytham Road, Blackpoo,l was bailed by Blackpool Magistrates To the higher court on May 24.

He faces four allegations dating back to May 2021 of inciting underage girls into sex acts.

A man was staggering and slurring his words when police attended a road traffic incident.

Jack Williams’ vehicle had blown a tyre at the seafront roundabout on Victoria Road West, Cleveleys, in the earlyhours if the morning.

Blackpool Magistrates heard that officers found a beer can in the driver's footwell.

Williams, 26, of Turnberry Avenue, admitted drink driving.

He was just under being three times over the legal limit.

His lawyer Trevor Colebourne said: “He had been drinking earlier in the day and thought he slept it off when he he got a call from a girl asking for a lift. He had another pint when he picked her up.”