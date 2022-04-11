These are the latest cases from Blackpool Magistrates Court

The bag was found by police at the home of 45-year-old Christopher McCourt on Raymond Avenue by police sent to the property on another matter.

Blackpool Magistrates ordered him to pay £239 in fines and costs after he admitted possessing the drug.

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a 45-year-old Blackpool woman charged with causing £2,500 worth of damage to a public toilet payment device.

Blackpool Magistrates Court

Magistrates issued the warrant for Kelly Harrison of Westbank Avenue after she failed to turn up court.

Harrison is charged with damaging the property owned by Danfo.

A man who was said to have escaped from a Lancashire prison was found living rough on the streets of Blackpool.

Daniel Anthony Harris, 32, was serving a four and half year prison sentence when he escaped from Kirkham Prison on March 18.

He appeared before Blackpool Magistrates today and indicated a guilty plea to escaping from lawful custody.

he was remanded in custody to appear before Preston Crown court on May 4.

His lawyer Gerry Coyle said: “My client left the prison to escape violent threats against him.”

A woman has been ordered by a court to pay compensation for slashing a couple’s car tyres.

Kerry Hope carried out the damage wrongly believing the cars belonged to people who assaulted herb.

Blackpool Magistrates ordered Hope, 30, of Dickson Road, Blackpool, to pay a total of £590 towards the cost of tyre and bodywork criminal damage which she admitted.

A Fleetwood man has denied assaulting three people .

Bradley Taylor, 18, of Hawthorn Avenue, pleaded not guilty two females and a male in Cleveleys on March 18.

He denied a fourth allegation of criminal damage to a radiator.

Blackpool Magistrates fixed his trial for July 8 at Lancaster Magistrates Court. He was bailed.

A prolific offender is turning her life around, a court heard.

Nicola Lord, 45, has 102 previous convictions District Judge Jane Goodwin was told at Blackpool Magistrates court.

Lord admitted drug driving and a bail act offence. She was given a new one year community punishment with 15 rehabilitation days and a six month alcohol treatment order.

The court heard that Lord had been seen driving a car going all over the road.

A drug wipe revealed she was over the limit for cocaine.

She must pay £280 in costs and was given an 18 month driving ban.

The judge was told that Lord had been co operating with the probation service and shown a positive attitude.

A Blackpool man has been banned from the road after pleading guilty to being over three times the drink drive limit.

Dinto Kottoly, 38, of Dawlish Avenue, was banned by Blackpool Magistrates who adjourned further proceedings so a pre sentence report can be prepared.