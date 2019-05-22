These are the latest cases and convictions from Blackpool Magistrates' Court - Wednesday, May 22, 2019

Here is the latest round-up of cases from Blackpool Magistrates' Court.

Tom Layton, 31, threatening behaviour

Blackpool Magistrates' Court

A man threatened to stab a police officer after the officer told him he could not immediately deal with his complaint he had been robbed.

Tony Layton, 31, of Adelaide Street, Blackpool, pleaded guilty to behaving in a threatening manner.

He was fined £155 with £85 costs and ordered to pay £30 victims’ surcharge.

Presiding magistrate, Davis Abbotts, told him: “This was an incident the police officer involved in was not deserving of.”

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said a police officer was dealing with a traffic incident in Blackpool on April 21, when Layton walked up and demanded the officer deal with a robbery.

The officer told him he could not because he was already dealing with an incident but said he would get a colleague to deal with the robbery complaint.

The officer was in a police vehicle and Layton spat at and headbutted the window several times before making threats he would stab the officer.

Layton was told to get to the floor and struggled with the officer.

Patrick Nelligan, defending, told magistrates his client said he had been the victim of a violent robbery in which someone had stolen his phone.

When the officer told him he could not act because he was dealing with another incident Layton was worried the person would get away with his phone.

He had been drinking and accepted his behaviour was wholly inappropriate.

READ MORE>>> These are the latest cases and convictions from Blackpool Magistrates' Court - Tuesday, May 21, 2019

Chanzi Shewman, 29, drink-driving

A motorist who was over the alcohol limit was caught after police saw him driving the wrong way along a one-way system in Blackpool.

Chanzi Shewan, a 29-year-old father-of-three, who gave a care of address of Egremont Avenue, Cleveleys, pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol.

He was banned from the road for 12 months, fined £80 with £85 costs and ordered to pay £30 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said police saw Shewan driving an Audi A4 the wrong way along the one-way system in Reads Avenue, on April 30 at 4.50pm.

A breath test showed 45 microgrammes of alcohol in his body - 35 is the limit.

Patrick Nelligan, defending, said his client’s long term relationship with his partner, by whom he had three children, had broken down and he had taken it badly.

Shewan had been drinking the night before and believed by 4pm the next day the alcohol was out of his system so he drove.

He normally worked as a salesman but was off ill at present.

Stuart Battersby, 61, making indecent photographs of children, possessing extreme pornography

A MAN accused of having indecent images of children and extreme pornography has appeared at court.

Stuart Battersby, 61, of Meyler Avenue, Layton, faces three offences of making indecent photographs of children, some at the most depraved level.

He is also charged with possessing 124 images depicting extreme pornography.

The offences are said to have taken place between February 3 and October 25 last year.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, asked for the case to be heard at crown court.

Defence lawyer, Brett Chappell, said his client would not indicate pleas to the allegations at that stage.

Battersby was bailed to appear at Preston Crown Court on June 19 by Blackpool magistrates.

Charlie Fawcett, 21, theftA man with a record of shoplifting is to be sentenced at crown court.

Charlie Fawcett, 21, of Bold Street, Fleetwood, pleaded guilty to an offence of theft.

The court was told on March 3 he stole meat and pasta pots valued together at £42 from the One Stop Store, Poulton.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said at the time of the offence Fawcett was on a suspended prison sentence from the crown court for a number of offences of shoplifting.

Fawcett was bailed to appear for sentence on June 12 at Preston Crown Court by Blackpool magistrates.