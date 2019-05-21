These are the latest cases and convictions from Blackpool Magistrates' Court - Tuesday, May 21, 2019

Here is the latest round-up from Blackpool Magistrates' Court.

Drink-driver caught ‘bunny-hopping’

Blackpool Magistrates' Court

A driver seen bunny-hopping her car in Lytham was found to be over the alcohol limit.

Danielle Burnett, a 37-year-old mother-of-three, of Forrest Road, Denton, Manchester, pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol.

She was banned from the road for 18 months, fined £150 with £85 costs and ordered to pay £30 victims’ surcharge by Blackpool magistrates. Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said a police patrol on Clifton Drive saw Burnett’s Suzuki Swift on April 19 about midnight, bunny-hopping at traffic lights and then appear to stall.

She was pulled over at the junction of Lake Road and a breath test showed 60 microgrammes of alcohol in her body - 35 is the limit. Burnett told magistrates: “I was in the wrong. I’m sorry.”

Drugs mentor ‘bought crack from a beggar’

A man who had previously beaten an addiction to class A drugs to become a team leader and mentor to other addicts was found with drugs in Blackpool.

Darren Greenham, a 42-year-old carer, of Mellowdale Avenue, Morecambe, pleaded guilty to possession of crack cocaine and diazepam.

He was sentenced to a 12 months community order with up to 25 days rehabilitation to be supervised by the probation service, fined £20 with £45 costs and ordered to pay £85 victims’ surcharge by Blackpool magistrates.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said police stopped a car in the resort on November 29, that Greenham was in and found 37 tablets of diazepam and a small wrap of cocaine on him.

Greenham said he and his wife had been hassled by beggars in Blackpool and agreed to buy small wrap of what was said to be amphetamine off them - but when police analysed it was crack cocaine.

A pre-sentence report stated Greenham had been addicted to class A drugs but he went to a rehabilitation unit.

Assault case man bailed

A Blackpool man had his case adjourned by the town’s magistrates.

Ryan Moorhouse, 33, of Furness Avenue is charged with assaulting a woman on April 30 this year. He is further alleged to have resisted a police constable in the execution of his duty.

Magistrates bailed Moorhouse until his next hearing on May 24.

Man sent to crown court

A 39-year-old Blackpool man has had his case sent to Preston Crown Court. Thomas Firth of Charles Street is charged with witness intimidation and assault. Firth pleaded not guilty to the offences and will appear at the higher court on June 19.