These are the latest cases and convictions from Blackpool Magistrates' Court - Thursday, May 16, 2019

Here is today's round-up of cases from Blackpool Magistrates' Court.

Ryan McCube, 20, Dakari Brown, 18, and a youth, 16, conspiracy to distribute drugs

Blackpool Magistrates' Court

Three defendants accused of being members of an organised serious crime gang known as the “SJ” have appeared at court.

They are charged with conspiracy, accused of organising a county lines operation to flood Blackpool with crack cocaine and heroin from their base in Huddersfield, West Yorkshire.

They are two men and a 16-year-old boy who cannot be named for legal reasons. The men are Ryan Ncube, 20, of Scott Vale, Deighton, and Dakari Brown, 18, of Bulay Road, Thornton Lodge.

Magistrates ordered all three to surrender their passports, keep a curfew and report to police on a daily basis as terms of their bail.

The court was told that teenagers as young as 14 were involved.

Adrian Hollamby, prosecuting, said the police investigation – codenamed Operation Ullswater – was ongoing.

READ MORE>>> Police continue investigation into Blackpool toddler’s death

Mark Smith, 36, drink-driving

A driver who was over the alcohol limit was caught after he ran out of fuel on the motorway.

Mark Smith, 36, of Grange Court, Crofters Mews, North Shore, pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol.

He was banned from the road for 16 months, fined £120 with £85 costs and ordered to pay £30 victims surcharge.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said police received a report two men were on the slip road at Blackpool of the M55 on April 22, in the early hours.

Officers found Smith and a friend carrying a can of fuel for a Vauxhall Mokka which was on the hard shoulder.

A breath test showed 57 microgrammes of alcohol in his body – 35 is the limit.

When interviewed, he said he had been in Stockport with a friend and between 9pm and 11pm had three lagers.

They then went to another address in Stockport but there was an argument so Smith and his friend decided to leave and go to Blackpool.

Peter Manning, defending, said his client, who had pleaded guilty at the first opportunity, recognised his behaviour was foolish and wrong.

Aaron Windle, 26, threatening behaviour and failing to answer bail

Armed police were called out to an incident after a taxi driver thought he was going to be shot.

However, defence lawyer Hugh Pond said his client had merely made the shape of a handgun with his fingers.

The lawyer told magistrates: “Police with guns arrived and told my client to lie on the ground. It was somewhat over the top as my client had only waved his fingers and did not have a gun.” Aaron Windle, 26, of Dinmore Avenue, Blackpool, admitted using threatening behaviour towards the taxi driver and failing to answer bail.

He was given a 12 month conditional discharge and told to pay the driver £50 compensation.

Adrian Hollamby, prosecuting, said the driver became worried when Windle approached his vehicle with a large dog.

Windle threatened the driver, whom he accused of staring at him as he walked his pet.

The driver thought Windle had a gun and raised the alarm.

Asim Malik, 27, food hygiene and safety charges

The owner of a Kirkham takeaway has admitted food hygiene and health and safety offences.

Asim Malik, 27, of Cromwell Road, Preston, appeared before Blackpool Magistrates in a prosecution brought by Fylde Borough Council.

The charges relate to the Kirkham Kebab House on Freckleton Street, Kirkham.

Magistrates adjourned the hearing to allow Malik time to get legal advice.