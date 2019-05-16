Police continue investigation into Blackpool toddler’s death

The circumstances of a toddler’s death in Blackpool continued to be investigated by police yesterday, more than three months on.

Officers were called to Marton Drive, South Shore, at around 8am on February 8 to reports a 13-month-old girl was “found unresponsive”.

Emergency services attended but the tot was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two people were arrested on suspicion of murder.

The pair, a 21-year-old man and 24-year-old woman were released under investigation the following day.

And Det Ch Insp Lee Wilson of Blackpool Police said at the time: “Our thoughts are with the child’s family at this incredibly sad and

difficult time.

“This is not being treated as a murder investigation, however enquiries are ongoing into the circumstances surrounding the girl’s death.”

A Lancashire Police spokesman said: “The death of the 13-month-old girl on February 8 still remains under investigation and we are continuing to treat it as unexplained.

“Only two people have been arrested in connection to the investigation but were released. However, our enquiries are still ongoing into the cause

of death.”

A post-mortem examination was carried out but the spokesman said tests were still being carried out by investigators.

Residents described the heart-wrenching moment a visibly distraught woman collapsed in the street moments after the tragedy. The woman was taken away in an

ambulance. Neighbour Brian Passmore, 83, said: “It’s really upsetting.”