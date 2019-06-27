These are the latest cases and convictions from Blackpool Magistrates' Court - Thursday, June 27, 2019

Here is the latest round-up of cases from Blackpool Magistrates' Court.

Stephen Smith, 34, breach of Sex Offender’s Registration

Blackpool Magistrates' Court

A man put on the Sex Offenders’ Register for life after committing two offences of rape failed to tell police where he was living.

Stephen Smith did not notify police of his address as he fought and failed to prevent the authorities taking his two young children from him.

Smith, a 34-year-old former painter and decorator, of Highbank Avenue, Marton, pleaded guilty to two offences of breaching Sex Offenders Registration conditions between May 25 and June 4.

He was sentenced to a 12-month community order with up to 20 days rehabilitation, fined £30 with £85 costs and ordered to pay £85 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said Smith should have completed the annual registration of his address to police by May 25 but did not do so.~

Police went to his address in Highbank Avenue and inquiries revealed he had been staying with his partner in Devonshire Road.

He had also lived at the Devonshire Road address for seven days within a 12 months period and not notified police as he was required to do.

Brett Chappell, defending, said it was Smith’s first breach of the order.

Smith had failed to do his annual registration because he was fighting legal procedures to have his two young children taken away from himself and his partner.

He had not been successful and he had stayed with his partner to comfort her after the children were removed from them.

He got mixed up and wrongly believed he would only have to tell police if he stayed for seven days in a row at an address.

Arthur Hunter, 73, breach of criminal behaviour order

A lonely pensioner was desperate to talk to someone so he rang 999.

Magistrates heard that 73-year-old Arthur Hunter was the subject of a five year criminal behaviour order.

The order forbids him from contacting the emergency services except in a real emergency.

Hunter admitted the breach.

Magistrates were told Hunter had been sober for eight months but found a bottle of rum in his home in Linden Place, North Shore, and drank the lot.

Two calls to the police followed the binge.

An officer was sent to his home and Hunter was arrested.

Hugh Pond, defending, said: “My client is elderly and lives by himself.

“He gets very lonely and has no one to talk to so he rings 999 and 101 for company.

He knows it was wrong and was very contrite.”Hunter was fined £300 and must pay £115 costs.

Craig Rourke, 29, stalking and criminal damage

A man has appeared at court charged with stalking a woman by sending her up to 100 messages a day.

Craig Rourke is alleged to have used the text and What’s Ap systems to send the messages to his former girlfriend this during May and June this year.

Rourke, 29, of Rathmore Gardens, Layton, denied stalking and denies charges of criminal damage by breaking windows at her mother’s home and the home of a friend.

Malcolm Isherwood, prosecuting, said the Crown alleges that Rourke used 28 different phone numbers to carry out what he alleged was a “bombardment” of messages.

The prosecutor objected to bail for Rourke.

However, magistrates granted him bail on condition he has no contact with the alleged victim or witnesses in the case.

He must not enter Mansfield Road, Layton as a condition of his bail.

Stephen Lebrocq, 34, charges dropped

The case against a man accused of possessing cannabis resin at Blackpool has been dropped.

Stephen Lebrocq, 34, of Trafford Avenue, Warrington, was charged with having the Class B drug in the resort on June 2.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said the defendant had admitted having a very small amount of the drug and had agreed he would accept a caution.

Blackpool magistrates formally withdrew the case against Lebrocq.

Ian Dudman, 42, burglary

A 42-year-old man has appeared at court charged with high value burglaries in the Lytham area.

Ian Dudman of Lytham Road,Blackpool was sent for trial at Preston Crown Court by Blackpool magistrates.He was remanded in custody until he appears at the higher court on July 24.

Dudman is charged with burgling the Westjolmw Care Home and houses on Victoria Road, Finsbury Avenue and Park Road.