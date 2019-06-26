Central Drive stabbing CCTV: Blackpool police release images of two men they want to identify

Have your say

Blackpool police have released CCTV images of two men they want to identify in connection with a Central Drive stabbing.

A 46 year old man was stabbed in the attack, which happened at around 11:10am on Saturday, June 1, close to The George Hotel in Central Drive.

The two men police want to identify.

The victim was stabbed in the leg during the attack.

In a statement only released this afternoon, officers asked the public to help them identify two men in connection with the stabbing.

Det Con Vicki Speak, of Blackpool CID, said: “We are appealing for information after a man was stabbed in Blackpool, suffering a small wound to his leg.

“We are particularly keen to identify these two men in connection with the attack. We would urge anyone who recognises them to come forward.

“Any information provided to police will be treated in the strictest confidence.”

If you can help police, please call 101 quoting log 0575 of June 1.

Alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.