Blackpool police have made a CCTV appeal after missing 20 year old Georgia Fox changes her hair colour

Missing 20 year old Georgia Fox has prompted Blackpool police to launch a CCTV appeal to trace her.

In a statement made this afternoon, officers said Georgia had been missing from her home in Rushden, Northamptonshire "for some time now".

Georgia Fox is missing from her home in Rushden, Northamptonshire.

They said they believe she is in the Blackpool area - and may have been in the town centre on Tuesday, June 25.

She is 4'11 and slim. Police are not sure what clothes she is currently wearing, but she was last seen in a black hooded jumper with white drawstrings.

Newly released CCTV images of a person police think is Georgia shows that she may have changed her hair colour recently - from blonde to dark brown.

In the statement, police said they "are concerned for her welfare and are appealing for your help to find Georgia.

"If you have seen her or have any information, please call us on 101 quoting log reference LC-21090621-1344."