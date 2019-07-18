These are the latest cases and convictions from Blackpool Magistrates' Court - Thursday, July 18, 2019

Here is today's round-up of cases from Blackpool Magistrates' Court.

Alison Burke, 46, having knives in public

Blackpool Magistrates' Court

A woman was seen carrying two large knives in the street.

Alison Burke, 46, was threatened with Tasers after being confronted by two police officers called to the scene in Rossett Avenue, Mereside, but handed the bread knife and carving knife over peacefully, magistrates were told.

The court heard the incident followed a row between Burke and a neighbour – with Burke admitting her guilt.

Defending, Robert Castle said: “My client has no proper recollection of what took place.”

Mr Castle handed over a number of character references from friends and neighbours praising Burke for her community work.

Burke was given eight weeks in prison, suspended for a year, and must do 25 days of rehabilitation. She must also pay £200 costs.

The judge told her: “I hope this is the first and last time you appear in court. People obviously hold you in high regard in your community.”

George Jones, 36, threatening behaviour

George Jones, 36, of Dale Street, Blackpool, denied a charge of threatening behaviour.

He was bailed until a trial, with a date set for Friday, August 9.

Emma Butler, 47, drink-driving

A woman’s decision to drive and pick up her husband back-fired.

Emma Butler, 47, of Beechwood Road, Thornton, had drunk two glasses of wine before getting behind the wheel.

Police pulled her over after seeing her make a mistake on the road and arrested her after she blew over the legal drink-drive limit.

Butler was fined £300, must pay £175 costs, and was banned from driving for a year.

Hannah Ali, 34, breaching a criminal behaviour order (CBO)

A woman accused of breaching a criminal behaviour order (CBO) has been put on the wanted list.

Hannah Ali, 34, of Central Drive, Blackpool, faces four charges of breaching a CBO by sitting on the ground in the town centre outside the Winter Gardens, Greenwoods Menswear, and a cafe and the old Post Office in Abingdon Street between Monday, June 10 and Monday, June 17 this year.

Magistrates issued an arrest warrant after Ali failed to turn up to court.

Danny Craythorne, 26, criminal damage

A St Annes man has denied criminal damage at The Harbour mental health hospital in Preston New Road, Marton.

Danny Craythorne, 26, of Highbury Road East, is accused of causing £1,000 of damage to tables and chairs in two separate incidents.

He was remanded in custody, with a trial set for Wednesday, August 14.

Philip Aaron, 35, threatening behaviour, possession cannabis, and criminal damage

A tourist is accused of pointing an imitation firearm at a cyclist on the Prom in Blackpool.

Philip Aaron allegedly brought the pellet-firing BB gun on holiday to the resort.

He appeared before the court after being arrested by armed police following a complaint by the cyclist, who said Aaron jumped out at him from behind a wall while wearing a hooded top.

Aaron, of Evergreen Lane, London, was charged with threatening behaviour.

He is also accused of possessing cannabis, and damaging a television at the Royal Windsor Hotel, on the Promenade, where he was staying.

Aaron was remanded in custody, with his case sent to Preston Crown Court for a trial.

Rebecca Atherton, 32, drink-driving

An occupational therapist was more than twice the legal drink-drive limit when she crashed into the back of a family’s car on a busy Saturday lunchtime, the court was told.

Rebecca Atherton was said to be devastated after putting the health of two children – and their parents – who were in the car she hit, plus a female passenger and older child in her own car at risk.

The 32-year-old, of Whitegate Drive, Blackpool, pleaded guilty to drink-driving, and was banned from driving for 18 months.

She was also fined £395 with £85 costs, and ordered to pay £39 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor Sarah Perkins said a witness to the crash was in a car park close to Smyths Toys at around noon on Saturday, June 29, when Atherton smashed into her victims’ car as it waited to turn – setting off the airbags in both vehicles involved.

A breath test at the police station showed 79 microgrammes of alcohol in Atherton’s system. The limit is 35.

Brett Chappell, defending, said his client had no previous convictions and had been feeling anxious.