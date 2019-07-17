"Lowest of the low": your reactions to the thief who stole £2,000 from a terminally ill woman who took him in

Readers have reacted angrily to the news that a man stole more than £2,000 from a terminally ill woman who had taken him in.

Edward Plumb, 28, stole more than £2,000 of electronics from Sharon Heywood, 56, and her son Daniel in March this year.

Edward Plumb pleaded guilty to theft.

The pair had invited Plumb to stay with them while he was between homes after Sharon met him at Blackpool Victoria Hospital.

READ WHAT HAPPENED >>> Terminally ill Blackpool mum 'scared to sleep at night' after homeless man she had taken pity on stole her most valuable belongings



But while Daniel was out getting medication for his mum, who has terminal chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), Plumb raided their North Shore home and went on the run.

Here is how some of our readers reacted on Facebook:

"Can’t actually believe I’m reading this ... was only last year he was working sorting himself out shame it’s gone back to this."

Sophie Barnes

"Just because he’s had a bad time.. doesn’t mean it’s ok to abuse someone who tried to help him.. only we can choose what path we take.. and how can you do that to anyone never mind a lady who is terminally poorly.. lowest of the low."

Kelly Farish

"This is why the homeless get labelled. Poor lady x."

Suzanne Muggleton

"His sentence wasn't enough he got off very lightly in my opinion."

Pat Williams

"And then they wonder while people won't do 'good deeds' any more. Wishing her all the best."

Deb Harris

"What a low-life, he should have received five years."

Stephen Brown

"Absolute scumbag, no hope for humanity."

Michael Casey

"Very clever these people who make the gullible feel sorry for them."

Roger Goodred