Teenager hospitalised with 'serious injuries' after being hit with brick in vicious Blackpool attack

The ambulance service called the police after a man was seriously injured in Cookson Street shortly before 6am on Tuesday (March 15).

Police believed the 18-year-old victim, from Blackpool, was approached from behind before being hit with a brick.

He was taken to hospital for treatment and later discharged.

Officers said the victim had visited Kaos in Queen Street prior to the vicious attack.

On Monday (April 4), police released CCTV images of a man they wanted to identify as part of their enquiries.

Detectives also wanted to trace two eyewitnesses.

Do you know this man? Police want to identify him following a serious assault in Blackpool last month. (Credit: Lancashire Police)

The first eyewitness was a person in a white vehicle on Talbot Road who stopped to warn the victim someone had picked up a brick behind him.

The second man in Cookson Street may have seen the assault and tried to stop traffic and arrange for an ambulance.

Det Sgt Sarah Moyes, of Blackpool CID, said: “This incident resulted in a young man suffering some serious injuries and I would appeal to anyone who recognises the man in the images or recognises themselves as either of the witnesses described to get in touch.

“I would also appeal for anyone with any information which could assist our investigation to contact us.”

Anyone with information can contact the police by calling 101 or emailing [email protected], quoting log number 0158 of March 15.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.