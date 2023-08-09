A teenager who sparked a panic by pointing an imitation firearm at people in Blackpool has been arrested.

A teenager in possession of an imitation firearm was spotting “pulling the trigger” at people as he walked by them in Lytham Road on Wednesday morning (August 9).

The offender was spotted getting on a bus shortly afterwards which was promptly followed by officers.

After noticing officers were following the bus, he fled the bus and dropped the weapon – which turned out to be a BB gun.

A teenager was arrested after pointing an imitation firearm at people in Blackpool

An 18-year-old man from South Yorkshire was subsequently arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

He remained in custody for questioning on Wednesday afternoon.

Chief Supt Karen Edwards said: “As a result of the report my officers were immediately deployed resulting in a swift arrest and recovery of what transpired to be a realistic imitation firearm.

“I know that people may have understandably felt frightened and distressed by this incident, and I want to reassure them that the firearm reported has been confirmed as an imitation firearm and no persons were injured during the incident.

She added: “I would like to take this opportunity to remind the public that carrying imitation firearms, which include BB guns, and air weapons (whether loaded or not) without a lawful authority or reasonable excuse in a public place is a criminal offence, and clearly causes the general public a great deal of distress – which I will not tolerate.

“I would like to pass on my thanks to the officer who responded instantly to this incident and showed incredible bravery.