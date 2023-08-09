News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Driver reverses car through the window of popular restaurant
British Museum stabbing: Man injured and another arrested
Simon Jordan reveals prostate cancer diagnosis in powerful message
DJ Casper - creator of 2000s dance classic Cha Cha Slide - dead at 58
Sandra Bullock's longtime partner dead at 57 after secret ALS battle
Coronation Street and Doctors star dead at 75 after cancer battle

Blackpool tattoo shop raided by Lancashire Police in Lytham Road

Police swooped on a tattoo shop and made a number of arrests in Blackpool today.
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 10th Aug 2023, 00:00 BST

Officers discovered drugs and weapons in a raid on a tattoo shop in Lytham Road, near KFC, at around 11am.

Three men from Blackpool were arrested at the scene on suspicion of drugs offences and taken into custody.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A police spokesperson said: “A drugs warrant was executed this morning (August 9) on Lytham Road in Blackpool.

Police at the scene of an incident in Lytham Road, Blackpool this morning (Wednesday, August 9)Police at the scene of an incident in Lytham Road, Blackpool this morning (Wednesday, August 9)
Police at the scene of an incident in Lytham Road, Blackpool this morning (Wednesday, August 9)

“A quantity of class B drugs were found in the property and later seized, along with mobile phones. A quantity of weapons were also handed over to officers.

“Two males, aged 31 and 17, from Blackpool, were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class B drugs.

“A male, 36, from Blackpool, was also arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class B drugs.

“They are all currently in custody.”