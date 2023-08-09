Police swooped on a tattoo shop and made a number of arrests in Blackpool today.

Officers discovered drugs and weapons in a raid on a tattoo shop in Lytham Road, near KFC, at around 11am.

Three men from Blackpool were arrested at the scene on suspicion of drugs offences and taken into custody.

A police spokesperson said: “A drugs warrant was executed this morning (August 9) on Lytham Road in Blackpool.

Police at the scene of an incident in Lytham Road, Blackpool this morning (Wednesday, August 9)

“A quantity of class B drugs were found in the property and later seized, along with mobile phones. A quantity of weapons were also handed over to officers.

“Two males, aged 31 and 17, from Blackpool, were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class B drugs.

“A male, 36, from Blackpool, was also arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class B drugs.