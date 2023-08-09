Officers discovered drugs and weapons in a raid on a tattoo shop in Lytham Road, near KFC, at around 11am.
Three men from Blackpool were arrested at the scene on suspicion of drugs offences and taken into custody.
A police spokesperson said: “A drugs warrant was executed this morning (August 9) on Lytham Road in Blackpool.
“A quantity of class B drugs were found in the property and later seized, along with mobile phones. A quantity of weapons were also handed over to officers.
“Two males, aged 31 and 17, from Blackpool, were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class B drugs.
“A male, 36, from Blackpool, was also arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class B drugs.
“They are all currently in custody.”