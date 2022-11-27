Police launched an appeal for witnesses after two men were attacked and robbed at around 5.30pm on Monday (November 21).

The victims, one of whom requires a walking aid, were attacked from behind by three offenders at the junction of Windsor Avenue and Osborne Road.

They were assaulted, knocked to the ground and had property taken from them during the attack.

The offenders then fled the scene in the direction of Lytham Road.

On Sunday (November 27), police confirmed a 17-year-old boy from Blackpool was arrested and subsequently charged with robbery, threatening a person with an offensive weapon/ bladed article and possessing a knife blade/ sharp pointed article in a public place.

He appeared before magistrates on Saturday (November 26) and was remanded back into custody to appear before a crown court judge at a later date.

A teenager has been charged after two men were attacked and robbed by a group of thugs in Blackpool (Credit: Google)

A 13-year-old boy was also arrested on suspicion of robbery and later released on conditional bail pending further enquiries.

“We would like to thank everybody who has come forward so far and we continue to appeal for witnesses to make contact with us,” a spokesman for Lancashire police said.

Anyone who saw the incident or may have any information that may help police should call 101 or email [email protected], quoting log number 1051 of November 21

