Teenage boy, 16, charged with number of offences after youth caught on CCTV waving imitation firearm at residents in Blackpool
A teenager was charged with a number of firearms offences following an incident in Blackpool.
Police were called to an assault and reports a group of teenagers were causing a nuisance in Milbourne Street at around 5pm on Monday (September 12).
CCTV enquiries later showed a teenager waving what appeared to be an imitation firearm towards members of the public.
A 16-year-old boy from Blackpool was later arrested in connection with the incident.
On Thursday (September 15), officers confirmed the teen had been charged with possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear or violence and using threatening or abusive behaviour to cause harassment, alarm or distress.
He was due to appear at Blackpool Youth Court on Thursday morning.
“We are aware of the impact this type of behaviour has on the wider community and we will continue to work with partners to deal with these issues robustly,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.