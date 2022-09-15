Police were called to an assault and reports a group of teenagers were causing a nuisance in Milbourne Street at around 5pm on Monday (September 12).

CCTV enquiries later showed a teenager waving what appeared to be an imitation firearm towards members of the public.

A 16-year-old boy from Blackpool was later arrested in connection with the incident.

A 16-year-old boy was charged with a number of firearms offences following an incident in Milbourne Street

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Thursday (September 15), officers confirmed the teen had been charged with possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear or violence and using threatening or abusive behaviour to cause harassment, alarm or distress.

He was due to appear at Blackpool Youth Court on Thursday morning.