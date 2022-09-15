Harold Bowden, of Breck Road, Poulton, was convicted of a racially aggravated public order offence following the incident.

It happened at Blackpool’s Championship clash with Stoke City at Bloomfield Road on November 3, 2021.

As the players took the knee before kick-off, Bowden was heard repeatedly using racist slurs.

The 62-year-old subsequently appeared at Blackpool Magistrates Court on Wednesday (September 14).

Magistrates fined Bowden a total of £1,353 and issued a three-year football banning order.

PC Byron Worrall said: “The large fine and the banning order show that the courts are taking a strong stance on offences of this nature.

“Such behaviour won’t be tolerated at football grounds.”

What does taking the knee mean?

It’s a gesture that has become synonymous with football, with many teams “taking the knee” on the pitch to promote a message of anti-racism.

But kneeling has long been symbolic for protestors campaigning against racial violence and abuse and systemic racism.

American footballer Colin Kaepernick took the knee during the national anthem before a match in 2016.

He said he could not stand to show pride in the flag of a country that oppressed black people.

The practice of taking the knee before football matches became widespread in 2020, following the murder of George Floyd in the US.

Before Euro 2020 competition began, England manager Gareth Southgate said his players would take the knee throughout the tournament.