The bar has been repeatedly targeted by vandals and arsonists.

A teenage boy was arrested as police investigated criminal damage at a bar in Poulton-le-Fylde.

The Cube bar on Breck Road has been repeatedly targeted by vandals and arsonists over recent months.

Officers on Tuesday evening (June 4) arrested a boy, 16, on suspicion of causing criminal damage to a building and conspiracy to commit arson.

He remained in custody for questioning on Wednesday.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Our investigation into reports of damage to the Cube in recent weeks is ongoing.

“We believe the attacks have been targeted and that there is no threat to the wider community and local businesses.”

At around 2am on Sunday (May 12), a gang of masked thugs armed with baseball bats smashed the bar’s windows.

A similar incident occurred at the bar a few weeks prior, with five men spotted attempting to set fire to the building and smashing windows on March 28.

Anyone with information can contact police by calling 101 or visiting https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.