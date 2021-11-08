Suspects bailed after Thornton couple are stabbed in their home by burglars

The men, aged 28 and 41, were arrested after the couple were held at knifepoint inside their home in Tallington Close, off Fleetwood Road North, on Tuesday, November 2.

The victims, a man and a woman in their 20s, both suffered stab wounds in the frightening assault at their home off Fleetwood Road North at around 7.30pm.

They were taken to hospital and have since been discharged to continue their recovery at home.

Pic: Google

Officers were called to the scene but the knife-wielding burglars had already fled. Following a search of the area, two men were stopped on the street and arrested later that night.

One man, aged 28, was arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary, and a second, aged 41, was arrested on suspicion of assault (GBH).

The pair were taken into custody but have since been bailed without charge whilst detectives continue to investigate the worrying incident.

"Both have been bailed to Tuesday, November 30, pending further enquiries," confirmed a spokesman for Lancashire Police.

Anyone with information can call police on 101 quoting log 1316 of November 2.

