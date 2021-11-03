Thornton couple in their 20s stabbed in their home by burglars

The victims, a man and a woman in their 20s, were taken to hospital after they were stabbed at their home in Tallington Close, off Fleetwood Road North, at around 7.30pm.

Officers were called to the scene but their attackers had already fled. Police searched the area and two men were stopped and detained later that night.

The pair were arrested and taken into custody, where they remain this afternoon (Wednesday, November 3).

Police say a man and woman were taken to hospital after they were stabbed at a home in Tallington Close, off Fleetwood Road North, at around 7.30pm. Pic: Google

One man, aged 28, has been arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary, and a second, aged 41, has been arrested on suspicion of assault (GBH).

Lancashire Police said "enquiries are ongoing".

A spokesman for the force said: "We were called at around 7.30pm on Tuesday, November 2 to a report of a stabbing at an address on Tallington Close, Thornton Cleveleys.

"A man and a woman were injured and taken to hospital for treatment. Both victims are aged in their 20s. They have both since been discharged.

"Following a search of the area two men were subsequently arrested and are currently in custody.

"One aged 28 has been arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary, and a second, aged 41, arrested on suspicion of assault (GBH).

"Enquiries are ongoing."

