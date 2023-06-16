Officers were flagged down by a motorist who pointed out a man who had just taken a bike from a nearby garden on Tuesday (June 13).

The officers located the man but he managed to evade them by heading onto the Mount.

As he exited the Mount and headed onto the Promenade, police were joined by other members of the public who directed them and joined in the foot pursuit.

A suspected bike thief was arrested and charged following a police chase in Fleetwood

The male was subsequently detained and arrested nearby.

Grant Sandiford, 37, of Bold Street Fleetwood, was later charged with theft of a pedal cycle, possession of Class A drugs, assault, criminal damage and assault of police.

Sandiford was remanded in custody to appear before Blackpool Magistrates Court.

Sgt Andy Hill said: “We would like to thank the members of the public involved in this incident who gave updates of the male’s location and who assisted officers.

“Without the public’s support, the male may well have gone undetected.”

If you have any information about crime happening in your area, call 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.