Suspected drink-driver 'lucky to be alive' after ploughing through lamppost and concrete bollards in Thornton

Armed officers were called to assist Wyre Police following the incident near the Gardeners Arms pub in Fleetwood Road North last night (May 30).

The motorist - who was reportedly over the drink-driving limit - smashed through a lampost and six concrete bollards before narrowly missing a bus shelter.

Dramatic images released by police show the grey Mercedes suffered significant damage in the collision, causing the airbags to deploy.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Debris was also left strewn across the pub's car park, along with oil or petrol which had leaked from the car.

"Amazingly lucky nobody was seriously injured," a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

"Don’t drink and drive."

A 'drink-driver' hurtled through a lamppost and concrete bollards near the Gardeners Arms pub in Fleetwood Road North. (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Lancashire Police have been approached for more details.

Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking HERE.