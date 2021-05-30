'Brave' police officers saved woman being repeatedly attacked by machete in Blackpool

Blackpool South MP Scott Benton took to social media yesterday, May 29, to praise the bravery of police officers who saved a woman from being attacked by a man with a machete.

They witnessed the incident yesterday when Mr Benton was out on patrol with police and the council's housing and anti-social behaviour teams at South Shore.

Hailing their bravery as 'second to none', he described the ordeal and spoke of how two local police officers preventing 'multiple fatalities'

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police saved woman being attacked by a machete

He said: "Last evening I joined our local Police and Council ASB and housing teams for a number of planned enforcement visits around South Shore. We were travelling down a main road in South Shore with the Police in a car when Cllr Bradley Mitchell, who was with us, thought he spotted a man carrying a knife.

"The Police turned the car around and 30 seconds later we saw a man with a foot-long machete repeatedly attacking a young woman.

"The Police got out of the car and ordered the man to drop the weapon. He refused and became extremely aggressive. The man ran off and after a short chase and use of pava spray the man eventually dropped the knife and was arrested.

"The bravery and conduct of the two local Police Officers was outstanding. If we hadn’t have seen the suspect when we did and were it not for the bravery of the Officers in stopping him we could have seen a major incident which multiple fatalities.

"The bravery and commitment of our Police Officers is second to none. They deserve enormous respect and admiration for the job they do in protecting our community on a daily basis.