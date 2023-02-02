Police received a report of a suspected burglary in Topping Street in the early hours of Wednesday morning (February 1).

Officers attended and searched the loft of the property but no one was found.

While at the scene, patrols were directed to a nearby property following a report a man was in the loft.

A suspected burglar was arrested after they were found hiding under a bed at an address in Topping Street, Blackpool (Credit: Google)

The suspect was spotted on the roof of the building before fleeing as officers arrived.

Officers returned to the first property to search the loft again, but instead found the man hiding underneath a bed.

A 42-year-old man, of no fixed address, was subsequently arrested at the scene on suspicion of burglary.

He remained in custody for questioning on Thursday morning (February 2).