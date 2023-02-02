Suspect found hiding under bed after police called to residential burglary in Blackpool
A suspect was found hiding under a bed after police were called to a residential burglary in Blackpool.
Police received a report of a suspected burglary in Topping Street in the early hours of Wednesday morning (February 1).
Officers attended and searched the loft of the property but no one was found.
While at the scene, patrols were directed to a nearby property following a report a man was in the loft.
The suspect was spotted on the roof of the building before fleeing as officers arrived.
Officers returned to the first property to search the loft again, but instead found the man hiding underneath a bed.
A 42-year-old man, of no fixed address, was subsequently arrested at the scene on suspicion of burglary.
He remained in custody for questioning on Thursday morning (February 2).
Operation Defender is a force-wide campaign funded by Lancashire's Police and Crime Commissioner to crackdown on residential burglary.