"STOP DRUGS" - confused Blackpool vandals trash CBD food supplement shop

Confused vandals have trashed a Blackpool CBD food supplement shop mistakenly believing it sells illegal drugs.



Joanne Thompson, 52, the manager of No.1 CBD LTD on Church Street, Blackpool, found the shop front trashed at 9:30am yesterday.

The window could take 600 to replace.

"A friend let me know," Joanne says, "she was passing on her way to work and saw it. I thought she was joking at first."

Premeditated vandals appear to have targeted the supplement shop - which sells Cannabidiol (CBD) - overnight, and sprayed "STOP DRUGS" on its front.

"They super-glued the lock and smashed our windows", says Joanne.

She thinks the business has been targeted by vandals who mistakenly believe CBD is a drug.

"It's just mindless because it is totally legal, and government approved."

What is CBD?

- Cannabidiol, or CBD, is a substance derived from help, a cousin of the marijuana plant.

- While CBD is also a component of the marijuana drug, but does not cause a "high" itself.

- Before 2018, CBD was considered a medicine, and was heavily regulated by the UK government.

- There is some research that suggests CBD might help anxiety and chronic pain, though its side effects can include nausea and fatigue.

- Since 2018, it has been to possess, buy, and sell CBD without a license - as long as it is not marketed as having medical benefits.

- The World Health Organisation have said that: "To date, there is no evidence of public health related problems associated with the use of pure CBD."

"It's a supplement, they sell it in Holland and Barrett," says Joanne, "so why have they just targeted us?

She says she had to pay £100 for a locksmith to replace the super-glued door lock.

"It could be £600 or £700 for a new window too.

"It's just down to ignorance."