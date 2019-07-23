"Only goes to prove crime does pay": your reaction to the £520 seized from a Blackpool drug smuggler who made £1.4 million

Have your say

Readers have reacted angrily to the news that a court seized just £520 from a Blackpool gangster who made £1.4 million smuggling drugs.



Scott Ledrew, 31, of Aysgarth Court, Blackpool, was ordered to pay back just £520 as these are the only assets the authorities can seize from him at present.

Scott Ledrew made almost 1.4 million as part of a drug smuggling operation.

Several of his associates received even small fines - including one of just £1 for a man who made over £300,000 smuggling drugs.

READ THE FULL STORY >>> Blackpool gangster who made £1.4 million smuggling drugs forced to pay just £520 court - and his fellow members get even less

Readers took to Facebook to share their anger:

"Only goes to prove Crime does pay."

Joseph Murphy made over 300,000, but was fined just 1.

Andrew Turner

"Nice to see our justice system is working as intended."

Mike Knapton

"We're in the wrong trade."

Ash Pratt

"Absolute joke..."

Kelly Farish

"Bloody disgusting."

Rose Ansell

"These judges are accountable, something wrong with [their] brains."

Jean Newman

"It’s a laugh. That’s apparently all he had. What tosh - I'd have taken everything, and I mean everything, they had!"

Julia Wadsworth