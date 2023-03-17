News you can trust since 1873
Staff member punched after asking man to leave convenience store in Blackpool

A staff member was punched after asking a man to leave a convenience store in Blackpool.

By Sean Gleaves
Published 17th Mar 2023, 12:38 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 17th Mar 2023, 12:39 GMT

The offender entered the Premier store in Station Terrace at around 10.55pm on December 20.

It was reported the man then punched a member of staff after being asked to leave.

Officers want to speak to this man in connection with an assault in Blackpool (Credit: Lancashire Police)
Officers on Friday (March 17) released a CCTV image of a man they wanted to speak to in connection with the assault.

Anyone with information should call 101 or email [email protected] quoting 1365 of December 20.