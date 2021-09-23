St Annes pursuit: Blackpool driver drove the wrong way around road junctions at more than 100mph

Ciaran Brazier, 19, of Westfield Road Blackpool, said everything he owned, including his mattress and clothes , was in his W reg Audi A3, which Preston Crown Court heard he had been 'living in'.

His defence lawyer Chris Hudson said the defendant was out without his mental health medication and feared if he stopped police would take his possessions away.

Prosecuting, David Clarke told the court at 11.40pm on August 7, 2020, Brazier had been seen by an officer driving erratically.

Crown Court

He said: "The vehicle pulled over but set off again at speed.

From 11.55 other officers began to pursue Brazier on Clifton Drive in St Anne's as he headed northbound, with his girlfriend and some friends in the car.

Mr Clarke added: " The defendant. obviously realising the presence of the police vehicle, took evasive action insofar as he was driving at very high speed.

"It accelerated onto the wrong side of the road around two traffic islands in excess of 100mph

"He came back onto the correct side at 90mph."

The court heard he went through the junction of Squires Gate and Starr Gate, where officers had set up a stinger to deflate his tyres.

He carried on onto Clifton Drive but pulled over to the side.

Officers noted a smell of cannabis inside and he refused a roadside drug test.

At the police station he remarked: "I don't see why I should."

Defending, Chris Hudson said Brazier, now a head chef at a Haven holiday park, was one of seven children, and had a "shocking" upbringing.

He encouraged the judge to suspend his jail term, adding: "He's a damaged individual and there's a real prospect of rehabilitation.

Brazier admitted dangerous driving and associated motoring offences.

Judge Guy Mathieson said: "He had a difficult start in life but had now settled work and a settled address.

"How your life was then and how it is now is chalk and cheese."

Speeds of that nature, driving of that nature taking a racing line around corners and roundabouts very often ends up in accidents.

" I think you know now that that decision was wholly wrong."