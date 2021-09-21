Blackpool Pier incident: Stockport man admits ploughing into group of pedestrians

Adam Clarke, 30, Arnfield Road, Stockport, Cheshire, admitted causing grievous bodily harm to a woman, attempting to cause grievous bodily harm to another, and assaulting two others.

He also pleaded guilty to dangerous driving during a brief hearing at Preston Crown Court.

Clarke was charged after a red Peugeot 2008 was driven at a group of people standing on the promenade in the early hours of Saturday July 24.

Police were called at 5.25am and found that the vehicle had left the scene.

It was followed at a distance to prevent a pursuit and was eventually abandoned on a residential street.

Clarke has been in custody since his arrest.

The Honorary Recorder of Preston, Judge Robert Altham, adjourned his sentencing until December 2.

