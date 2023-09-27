St Annes man awaiting sentence for his role in £1 million charity fraud loses his freedom
David Levi, 49, reappeared before His Honour Judge Jefferies at Manchester High Court on Wednesday (September 27).
Levi, of Clifton Drive South, St Annes, previously admitted money laundering and fraud offences alongside five accomplices.
The case followed a two year Lancashire Police investigation into fundraising for national charities such as Children in Need, Great Ormond Street Hospital and other household names.
More than £1 million in donations made by the public never reached their destination.
The biggest charitable loser is said to be the BBC’s Children in Need.
Levi wanted to have the terms of his bail clarified in a bid to sell a magazine in Scotland.
He is banned from selling the publication in England as a bail term.
He argued that the order did not include Scotland.
The judge refused his application and decided to remand Levi in custody until his sentencing hearing in December.